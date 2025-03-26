East Algoma OPP – Mischief Charges Laid

On March 21, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the superintendent of the apartment complex reported an incident that occurred the evening prior, around 9:30 p.m. A tenant walking their dog at the rear of the complex heard a second-floor window break. The superintendent further reported that two additional windows in the same apartment were shattered, along with multiple holes in the walls and a damaged door.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., police observed the tenant walking on Causley Street and made a subsequent arrest.

Nicholas SACHRO, 18 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with: Mischief over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 1, 2025.