Tuesday Morning News – March 25th

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of light snow ending late this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High -5. Wind chill -18 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -10 this evening and -19 overnight.
  • Wednesday – Clearing in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High +2. Wind chill -21 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Wednesday Night – Cloudy periods with 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. Low -6.

News Tidbits:

  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert to Califorian customers of 23andMe. The California-based company has publicly reported that it is in financial distress. The DNA infomation could be considered a valuable asset, and customers do have the choice to download their information, and have 23andMe destroy any material and data records.
