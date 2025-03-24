MFN elects New Chief

Chad Edgar was elected chief of Michipicoten First Nation in a weekend general election. 535 voters chose Chad over incombent Pat Tangie, who received 122 votes. There were 657 ballots cast for chief with 10 spoilt.

For Council, 644 ballots were cast and 20 spoilt.

The new Council is: Rachelle Phillippe, Evelyn Stone, Taryn Michel, Dan Beaubre, Peggy Rice, Joseph Skouris, James St. Germain and Wendy Peterson Shwana.