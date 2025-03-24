Algoma NDP is Ready for Election Day on April 28, 2025

The countdown is on! With just 36 days until Canadians head to the polls, The NDP and Team Laura Mayer is on the ground and growing strong in the newly formed riding of Sault Ste. Marie–Algoma—a new riding that is vast and as beautiful as the people who call it home.

This new riding merges a large portion of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing with the City of Sault Ste. Marie. It stretches from Sagamok Anishnawbek to the city of Sault Ste Marie, and north along the coast of Lake Superior to Hornepayne. It’s a riding that reflects the diversity and resilience of Northern Ontario—communities coming together with a shared commitment to building a better future.

At the heart of this campaign is Laura Mayer, a proud Anishinaabekwe from Mississauga First Nation, a mother, lawyer, and longtime community activist. Growing up in Blind River, she is a small-town kid with a bold vision. Laura brings the kind of on-the-ground experience in advocacy, economic justice, and environmental protection that our communities need now more than ever.

In a riding that runs on forestry, steel, service work, and cross-border trade, Laura’s message is clear: the people of Sault Ste. Marie–Algoma deserve leadership that protects workers, not corporate profits; defends universal health care, not cuts; and that fights for unity, not division.

“This election is about trust—it’s about who has your back when American tariffs threaten our steel industry, when health care is under pressure, and when politics from across the border try to divide us,” said Mayer. “We need made-in-Canada solutions—solutions rooted in community, fairness, and protecting what we’ve built together.”

This is what we’re fighting for—and we’re just getting started.