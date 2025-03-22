SSM Police Services – Fraud/Scam Alert

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is advising the community of a potential fraud/scam in which scammers claiming to be a utility company call victims on the phone and advise they will be coming to their home to conduct free work.
How to Protect Yourself:
- Hang up and call the company directly using the phone number found on your bills
- Never share personal or payment information with unsolicited callers
- Don’t let strangers into your home
- Report fraud to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
