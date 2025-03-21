St. Augustine Students Take Their Learning Outdoors

On Friday, March 7, the staff and students at St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School took to the trails and Wawa Lake for a day of experiential outdoor learning.

The Grade 2/3 class embarked on a remarkable journey, starting their day on the picturesque cross-country ski trails. They set a new class record, skiing an impressive 2 kilometres, marking a memorable culmination of their year-long ski activities.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers who diligently maintain the trails throughout the winter. Staff, students and family members also met on the lake for a presentation about ice safety and fishing

regulations from the Conservation Officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Students learned to always:

Have an adult check the ice thickness before going out

Wear a brightly coloured floater suit for warmth and safety

Wear ice picks

Always tell an adult who you are going with, how long you will be and when you are expected

to be back

The biologist and area technician discussed fish species in Wawa Lake and the surrounding area, how the Lake Trout Fish Stocking program at our school contributes to the fish population locally, sustainable fishing regulations, the importance of caring for our water and how it’s each of our responsibility to contribute to environmental stewardship. Two lake trout were caught and released that day. Conservation Officers presented both lucky fishers with a prize to set them up for their next ice fishing adventure.

Another shining moment of the day was the insightful discussion on snowmobile safety and laws, led by two officers from the Ontario Provincial Police. We are deeply grateful to our community partners for their invaluable contributions, making this day of learning possible in our beautiful community.

A special shout out to J. Provost Contracting Ltd. for their generous donation of a washroom facility for the day. The purchase of live bait from Superior Coast Outfitters, made possible by our school’s fundraising efforts this year, further underscores the strength of our community ties.

With the success of this outdoor learning event, we are filled with hope and excitement for the possibility of making this an annual tradition. We look forward to many more days of experiential learning in our beautiful community.