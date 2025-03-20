Thursday Morning News – March 20th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of light snow early this morning. Otherwise sunny. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 this afternoon. High +1. Wind chill -16 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 30% chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming south 20 after midnight. Low -6 with temperature rising to -2 by morning. Wind chill near -12.
- Fri, 21 Mar – Flurries at times heavy. Local blowing snow late in the morning and in the afternoon. Local amount 10 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill -9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Night – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Low -19.
News Tidbits:
- Seneca Polytechnic and Confederation College have announced a new strategic partnership to enhance opportunities for students across Ontario and address critical skill gaps in key industries. The collaboration will initially focus on Aviation programming while also exploring the potential for a unique Veterinary Technician program model in Northwestern Ontario.
- The Invasive Species Centre is launching of a new, three-year initiative in partnership with the National Tree Seed Centre, Forest Gene Conservation Association, and the Ontario Forestry Research Institute with funding and support from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. This initiative will raise public awareness about the threats posed by the invasive insect emerald ash borer (EAB) and the importance of preserving genetic and seed diversity in ash species, with a special focus on black ash, a species at risk.
- Have you ever had an earworm? Someone sent you a link to a video, say, ‘Rickrolls’ you. …And now you can’t stop hear that song ringin in your ears. Well, one study by scientists at the University of Reading found that chewing gum disrupted the nerve signals responsible for mentally ‘practicing’ a song – ending the earworm.
