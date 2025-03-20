Nipigon OPP – Terrace Bay Search Warrant discovers Cocaine for trafficking, Charges laid

On March 11, 2025, members of the Nipigon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), K9 Unit and members of the Schrieber OPP detachment executed a search warrant at a residence on Kenogami Road in Terrace Bay.

The investigation has resulted in the seizure of suspected crack cocaine and other items associated with drug trafficking.

Derek JACQUES, 33-years-old of Terrace Bay, Ontario has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

The accused was held for a bail hearing and has been remanded into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at www.tipshelp.com.