It’s a big one! Yes, it is! Celebrating 70 years!

The Wawa Ladies Curling league is celebrating 70 years of bonspieling from March 21-23 with 32 teams participating. Teams and players from London, Sudbury, North Bay, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne, and Wawa are all set to go!

We invite the public to join us on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. for our parade on the arena ice surface and let us take you back to the 70’s!

Some fantastic curling will unfold throughout the weekend. Draw times on Friday begin at 5:00 p.m. with the last draw at 10:30 p.m. Saturday draw times begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue into the evening. Sunday will see the semi-finals at 11:00 a.m. with the finals set for 1:00 p.m.

Make your way down with a friend to the curling lounge and enjoy!