KENNEDY, Olga Ann

24 August, 1951 – 4 March, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces Olga’s passing at the age of 73.

Olga is now reunited with her husband Terry, the love of her life and her best friend. Cherished mom to Becky (Curt), Tammy (late Denys), and Carla (Jason). Loving grandma to Kerri (Chris), Allison (Seth), Trevor (Shirley) and Alesha (Terry). Great grandma to Holly, CJ, Seth and Ella. Dear sister to late Morton (Anna), Carol (late Gerald), Linda (late Peter), late Patricia (late Jack), late Nancy (late Donny), late Jane (late Art) and Elizabeth (Jim).

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to paramedics Jake and Katie as well as the staff at Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassion.

Memorial donations (made payable online or by cheque) to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Kennedy family.

“We truly never learned what the words, “I miss you” meant until we reached for our mom’s hand and it wasn’t there.”