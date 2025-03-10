Celebrate the sweetest time of the year at an Ontario sugarbush April 5-6, 2025

Ontario’s maple syrup season is in full swing, and there’s no better way to experience it than at Maple Weekend. Hosted by the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association (OMSPA), this free, family-friendly event takes place April 5 and 6 in 2025, inviting visitors to sugarbushes across the province to celebrate the tradition, taste, and craftsmanship behind Ontario’s liquid gold.

In 2024 Ontario maple producers harvested a staggering 607,000 gallons of syrup, an increase of 20 per cent over 2023 production. Maple Weekend is the perfect time to taste the new crop of Ontario syrup when it’s only days from tree to bottle.

During Maple Weekend, visitors are invited to experience the Canadian spring tradition of a visit to the local sugarbush to meet the producer and see firsthand how Canada’s first farm crop of the year is made. Whether you’re indulging in pancake breakfasts, sugar-making demonstrations, taffy on snow, sleigh rides, or scenic trail adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“The annual trip to a sugarbush is a quintessential Canadian experience,” said Leann Thompson, Chair of the OMSPA Maple Weekend working group. “Every year, participating producers go all out to give visitors an authentic, hands-on look at how maple syrup is made, from tree to table.”

Since its launch in 2015, Maple Weekend has grown into a traditional spring event for families, drawing thousands of visitors to sugarbushes across the province. Each year the event continues to grow, with 75 maple producers participating across multiple OMSPA locals in 2025, including:

Algoma & District

Algonquin District

Eastern

Grey-Bruce & District

Haliburton-Kawartha

Lanark & District

Ottawa Valley District

Quinte & District

Simcoe & District

Southwestern

Waterloo-Wellington

“With participating sugarbushes all across Ontario, you won’t have to travel far to experience Maple Weekend,” Thompson added. “Whether you visit one sugarbush or make a day of exploring multiple locations, each producer offers their own unique activities and maple treats.”

Maple Weekend runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both April 5 and 6, 2025, offering visitors the chance to watch sap being collected and boiled into fresh maple syrup, enjoy maple-inspired treats, including taffy on snow and pancakes drenched in syrup, learn about traditional and modern syrup-making techniques, and explore scenic sugarbush trails and take part in family-friendly activities.

A full list of participating Maple Weekend sugarbushes, along with details on their specials and activities, is available at www.mapleweekend.ca. Use the interactive map to plan your visit and discover the sweetest spots near you!

About OMSPA

The Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association (OMSPA) represents over 600 maple syrup producers across the province. As the official voice of Ontario’s sugar makers, OMSPA is dedicated to supporting high-quality production, education, and advocacy in the maple industry. With 11 local chapters across Ontario’s maple-producing regions, OMSPA members are committed to preserving Canada’s rich maple syrup heritage and bringing top-quality maple products to consumers.