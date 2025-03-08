Confederation College Hosts Annual Aviation Day

Confederation College successfully hosted Aviation Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Aviation Centre of Excellence, providing students and the public with an opportunity to explore careers in the growing aviation industry.

The event featured a public session from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where prospective students, job seekers, aviation enthusiasts, and community members met industry professionals, explored career opportunities, toured facilities, and learned about Confederation College’s Aviation – Flight Management and Aviation Technician – Aircraft Maintenance programs.

Attendees also connected with representatives from leading aviation organizations, including Air Tindi, Calm Air, Canadian Forces, Jazz Aviation LP, Levaero, Nav Canada, North Star Air, Ornge, Skycare, Thunder Air, Wasaya Airways, WestJet, and Wisk Air Helicopters, along with representatives from the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) Association, The Ninety-Nines, and the Northwestern Ontario Aviation Heritage Centre. Many of these companies were actively hiring for full-time and part-time positions, including commercial pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs), ramp agents, flight followers, air traffic controllers, technical records specialists, aviation finance roles, ground support, and more.

A highlight of the event was the inaugural presentation of the Wisk Air Trophy to Liam Sudano, a Confederation College student and winner of the Northwestern Ontario AME Conference Skills Competition. This new award recognizes outstanding technical skills and dedication among aspiring aircraft maintenance engineers.

“Aviation Day was a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in an aviation career to connect directly with industry leaders and experience firsthand what our programs offer,” said Matt Bunn, associate dean of aviation at Confederation College. “With the demand for skilled aviation professionals continuing to grow, it served as a valuable stepping stone for students and job seekers looking to enter the field. Many local and regional operators are hiring for a variety of roles, making this event an important connection point between employers and talent.”

Wasaya Airways, a key industry partner, emphasized the importance of investing in future aviation professionals.

“As Northern Ontario’s leading regional airline, Wasaya is proud to support initiatives like Aviation Day that inspire the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Glen Rowlinson, chief operating officer at Wasaya Airways. “The demand for skilled pilots, maintenance personnel, and aviation specialists continues to grow, and there are incredible opportunities right here in the North. We are committed to fostering local talent and ensuring a strong, sustainable future for aviation in our communities.”

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) also participated in the event, offering insights into military aviation careers.

“The RCAF offers a variety of options for individuals interested in aviation and technical careers, including opportunities for paid education through approved Canadian colleges and universities,” said an RCAF spokesperson. “Many RCAF members begin their journey at aviation colleges across Canada, finding their career path in fields such as air maintenance technician and pilot.” The RCAF also displayed a CT-142 Dash-8 aircraft during the event.

Aviation Day was free and open to the public, providing attendees with hands-on demonstrations, aircraft displays, and networking opportunities with employers and industry representatives.