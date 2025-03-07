Mixed Curling Standings – March 7

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|15
|16
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|13
|16
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|13
|15
|HALL, Dave
|4
|11
|15
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|9
|16
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|6
|7
|16
|CORLEY, Sarah
|7
|4
|15
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|4
|14
|SWITZER, Anya
|7
|4
|14
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|10
|3
|16
|GLOVER, Justine
|11
|1
|15
Second Round of Mixed Curling Season
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|TERRIS
|STOYCHOFF
|McCOY
|CORLEY
|GLOVER
|LESCHISHIN
|BUCKELL
|8:00 PM
|HALL
|SWITZER
|FAHRER
|RAINVILLE
