Mixed Curling Standings – March 7

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 15 16
FAHRER, Tom 2 13 16
McCoy, Joe 2 13 15
HALL, Dave 4 11 15
BUCKELL, Chris 5 9 16
LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 7 16
CORLEY, Sarah 7 4 15
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 4 14
SWITZER, Anya 7 4 14
RAINVILLE, Heather 10 3 16
GLOVER, Justine 11 1 15

Second Round of Mixed Curling Season

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM TERRIS STOYCHOFF McCOY CORLEY
GLOVER LESCHISHIN BUCKELL
8:00 PM HALL SWITZER
FAHRER RAINVILLE

 

 

 

