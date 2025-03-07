Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – March 7

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 14 16
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 13 16
SWITZER, Anya 3 12 16
TAVELLA, Debbie 4 11 15
MATHIAS, Danette 5 9 15
AMOS, Tracy 6 7 15
PARSONS, Rochelle 6 7 15
SPENCER, Diane 6 7 16
BONITZKE, Wendy 6 7 14
CHIUPKA, Lorna 6 7 16
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 6 7 16
SZEKELY, Annik 12 4 15
WATSON, Heather 13 2 15
KRELL, Michelle 14 1 16

Game schedule for March 18, 2025:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm TAVELLA PARSONS KRELL BONITZKE
SPENCER CHIUPKA MATHIAS BUSSINEAU
8:00 pm TREMBLAY AMOS SWITZER
SZEKELY LESCHISHIN WATSON

 

