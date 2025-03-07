|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|14
|16
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|2
|13
|16
|SWITZER, Anya
|3
|12
|16
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|4
|11
|15
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|9
|15
|AMOS, Tracy
|6
|7
|15
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|6
|7
|15
|SPENCER, Diane
|6
|7
|16
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|6
|7
|14
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|6
|7
|16
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|6
|7
|16
|SZEKELY, Annik
|12
|4
|15
|WATSON, Heather
|13
|2
|15
|KRELL, Michelle
|14
|1
|16
Game schedule for March 18, 2025:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|TAVELLA
|PARSONS
|KRELL
|BONITZKE
|SPENCER
|CHIUPKA
|MATHIAS
|BUSSINEAU
|8:00 pm
|TREMBLAY
|AMOS
|SWITZER
|SZEKELY
|LESCHISHIN
|WATSON
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – March 7 - March 7, 2025
- Ladies Curling Standings – March 7 - March 7, 2025
- Bus Cancellations (Wawa, White River, Hornepayne, Chapleau) - March 6, 2025