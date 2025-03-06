Bus Cancellations (Wawa, White River, Hornepayne, Chapleau)

Due to the poor road conditions, all school related transportation is cancelled today in the following areas:
Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont
Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon
Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne
North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided
|2025-03-06
|N001
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École Saint-Joseph (Wawa),St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa), Sir James Dunn Public School
|2025-03-06
|N002
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École secondaire catholique Saint-Joseph (Wawa),Michipicoten High School
|2025-03-06
|N003
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|Michipicoten High School,École Saint-Joseph (Wawa),École publique l’Escalade (Wawa),St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa),Sir James Dunn Public School
|2025-03-06
|N004
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École Saint-Joseph (Wawa),École publique l’Escalade (Wawa),St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa),Sir James Dunn Public School
|2025-03-06
|N005
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École secondaire catholique Saint-Joseph (Wawa),Michipicoten High School,École Saint-Joseph (Wawa),St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa),Sir James Dunn Public School
|2025-03-06
|N006
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École secondaire catholique Saint-Joseph (Wawa), Michipicoten High School,École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa), Sir James Dunn Public School
|2025-03-06
|N009
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|St Basil’s Catholic School (White River)
|2025-03-06
|N01
|LACROIX
|Weather Cancellation
|Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne),Hornepayne Public School,École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)
|2025-03-06
|N010
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|Michipicoten High School
|2025-03-06
|N12
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École séparée Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau),École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau),Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (Chapleau),Chapleau High School,Chapleau Public School
|2025-03-06
|N2
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École séparée Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau),École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau),Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (Chapleau),Chapleau High School,Chapleau Public School
|2025-03-06
|N3
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École séparée Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau),Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (Chapleau)
|2025-03-06
|N4
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau),Chapleau High School
|2025-03-06
|N5
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École séparée Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau),École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau),Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (Chapleau),Chapleau High School,Chapleau Public School
|2025-03-06
|N6
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École séparée Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau),École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau),Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (Chapleau),Chapleau High School,Chapleau Public School
|2025-03-06
|N8
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|Chapleau Public School
|2025-03-06
|N9
|FIRST STUDENT (NORTH)
|Weather Cancellation
|École séparée Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau),École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau),Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (Chapleau),Chapleau High School,Chapleau Public School
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Bus Cancellations (Wawa, White River, Hornepayne, Chapleau) - March 6, 2025
- St. Monica’s Church – Ash Wednesday - March 5, 2025
- Hydro One officially joins northern Ontario partnership and expands its transmission ownership - March 5, 2025