Bus Cancellations (Wawa, White River, Hornepayne, Chapleau)

Due to the poor road conditions, all school related transportation is cancelled today in the following areas:
Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont
Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon
Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne 
North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided
