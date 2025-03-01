Weather:
- Wawa:
-
Today Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High -12. Wind chill -34 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low. Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -21 this evening and -27 overnight. Sun, 2 Mar Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low. Night Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low -13.
Derby Tidbits:
- 6:30 am – Registration Open at the Wawa Michipicoten Memorial Centre on the Arena Ine
- 7:30 am – Lake Check-In Stations OPEN
- 8 a.m. – Fishing Begins
- 12 p.m. – Registration Closes
- 4 p.m. – Derby Fishing Ends
- 4:30 p.m. – Lake Check-In Stations CLOSED
- 6:30 pm. – Fish weigh in CLOSED
Don’t forget that this yesr Calvary Pentecostal Church is offering a Warm Up Station with FREE Hot chocolate, tea, & coffee from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With temps well below 0 today, be careful and stay warm
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – March 1 - March 1, 2025
- Hwy 101 (Wawa – Foleyet) OPEN - March 1, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa – Goulais) OPEN - March 1, 2025