Thursday Morning News – February 27

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Today – Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to -9 this afternoon. Wind chill -3 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -21 overnight.

Friday – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High -11. Wind chill near -22. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to -12 this afternoon. Wind chill -5 this morning and -16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -16 this evening and -23 overnight.

Friday – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High -13. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

