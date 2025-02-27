Thursday Morning News – February 27

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to -9 this afternoon. Wind chill -3 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -21 overnight.
Friday – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High -11. Wind chill near -22. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to -12 this afternoon. Wind chill -5 this morning and -16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -16 this evening and -23 overnight.
Friday – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High -13. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear about Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy. On February 26, 2025, Hackman, his wife, and their dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
- Congratulations to Steve Hemsworth, Prince Township Volunteer Fire Department chief. He was named the. Public Health Champion for 2024 (individual category).
- Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the election of a new student trustee for the District of Sudbury. Élianne Bernier, a grade 11 student at École secondaire du Sacré-Coeur (Sudbury) will succeed Mélanie Denis-Plante as student trustee and commence her term on August 1, 2025.
