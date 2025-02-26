Wednesday Morning News – Feb 26

Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill -17 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Low -2.

Thursday – Periods of light snow. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to -6 in the afternoon. Wind chill -5 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville.

Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill -17 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Thursday – Periods of light snow. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. Temperature falling to -9 in the afternoon. Wind chill -7 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.