Tuesday Morning News – February 25th

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to -5 this morning then rising. Wind chill -9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -4 this evening and -16 overnight.
Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill -15 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.
High -3. Wind chill -13 this morning and -5 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -7 this evening and -14 overnight.
Wednesday – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill -14 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Roberta Flack, singer and pianist has died. She was known for such hits as “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love”.
