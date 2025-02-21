East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after theft of light bar

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft incident on West Street in the Town of Blind River. The owner of a pickup truck witnessed their roommate removing the light bar from the vehicle.

Donna SMITH, 60 years old from Blind River was charged with Theft under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 13, 2025.