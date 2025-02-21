East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after break & enter

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a known blue sports car with no plates on Farquhar Place in Elliot Lake. The driver had a suspended license and no vehicle documents could be provided to police. In addition, drug paraphernalia and suspected Fentanyl, Hydromorphine, and Cocaine was located inside the car. The driver was later assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) and subsequently charged.

Sky FOX, 30-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Hydromorphine)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Cocaine)

Unauthorized possession of a weapon – two counts

Driving while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 13, 2025.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug-impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.