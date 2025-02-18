Local Environment and Conservation Groups Send Survey to Provincial Election Candidates in Algoma-Manitoulin & SSM

Where do Algoma-Manitoulin and Sault Ste. Marie provincial election candidates and their parties stand on environmental issues? A coalition of Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie environmental and conservation groups have released a survey that has been sent to candidates in the ridings of Algoma-Manitoulin and Sault Ste. Marie.

The coalition includes Sault Climate Hub, Sault Naturalists, The Kensington Conservancy and Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy. These groups represent several thousand concerned citizens through memberships and followers.

The goal of the survey is to learn the candidates’ positions on key environmental issues affecting our communities, our economy, our people, and our air, land, and water.

The survey was sent by email to each candidate on February 13th and the deadline for return is February 20th. The results will be made available to the public through social media, websites, and local news outlets by February 23rd.

The coalition encourages voters to ask candidates about their positions on key environmental issues affecting our region such as climate change, air pollution, water protection, recycling, and the plastics crisis.

If you are a candidate in either riding and you have not received the survey or would like it sent again, please contact [email protected].

The coalition and the public thank candidates for taking a few minutes of their time to let us know your and your parties perspectives on these pressing environmental issues.