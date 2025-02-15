David Timeriski… Here for Algoma – Manitoulin

David Timeriski and his wife Natalie call Elliot Lake home. With three decades of service, including as a Volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic, David has dedicated much of his life to helping others. A passionate community volunteer, he led the Fire Services Food Drive and earned multiple awards for his service. David is focused on representing Algoma-Manitoulin with integrity, compassion, and a strong commitment to public safety, accountability, and community-driven leadership, working to make a meaningful difference.

We’ve all seen the lineups of trucks, the accidents, and the terrible conditions our winters can bring to our highways putting pressure on our first responders, ERs, police and fire services, and highway workers. The privatization of maintenance services has lead to an emphasis on profit for a few not safety for all. Snow plow drivers are doing as directed, but decisions aren’t always been made locally.

Your northern ONDP Team has a plan! Read our Action Plan.

