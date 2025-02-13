East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Break & Enter

On February 11, 2025, at approximately 12:40 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a house on Milliken Road. The complainant reported a known male had broken into their room and threatened to kill them. Police arrived and the person refused to open door and threatened to kill officers. The door was breached and the person was safely arrested. The person continued the threats and assaultive behaviour towards police in a highly intoxicated state.

Zachery PELLETIER, 29-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence – two counts

Assault – two counts

Assault a peace officer – three counts

Resist peace officer

Utter threats – cause death or bodily harm – five counts

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Failure to comply with undertaking – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 11, 2025.