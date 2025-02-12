The Annual Wawa Mixed Curling Bonspiel took place on February 7 & 8, 2025. It was a fun-filled weekend of curling with 16 teams taking part in the event.

Games started on Friday night and finished with exciting finals on Saturday evening, with every team playing at least 3 games. On Saturday, we had a magnificent breakfast bar set up by Heidi McLaren and a delicious supper and desserts catered by none other than Judy Moore. A big shout out to TransCanada Chrysler for sponsoring a DD service as well. It was greatly appreciated.

Saturday night finals for A, B & C event started at 8 pm with cash prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams and boy were they interesting games to watch. For ‘A’ Event it was the battle of Team Buckell against Team Bumstead, ‘B’ Event was Team Fahrer against Team McCoy and for ‘C’ Event it was Team Terris against Team Amos.

We would like to thank our wonderful bartenders, Debbie, Julie and Doris, for serving us our favourite beverages over this exciting weekend, as well as our ice cleaners, who kept the ice in immaculate condition and Bruce Welbourne for making our Pig Posters & Draw sheet.

We would also like to send a big thank you to our sponsors for helping make this weekend such a huge success as well: Trans Canada Chrysler, Eight Five Electric, Michipicoten First Nation, Provost Contracting Ltd., Mission Motors, Young’s General Store, Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd., Canadian Tire, Wawa Rent All & Repair, North of 17 Restaurant, AJ’s Pizza, Anya Switzer Consulting, Wilderness Helicopters, Wawa Family Health Team, and The Olive Branch Floral Design.

Oh, and we mustn’t forget to thank our fantastic bonspiel organizers, Anya Switzer and Marcie De La Franier for all their hard work in making this weekend come together to be such a fun and outstanding event.

Thank you also to all who participated in the Wawa Mixed Bonspiel and everyone that came out to watch, and we hope to see everyone and even some new faces next year!