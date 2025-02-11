School Boards adjust PD Day Schedule for Provincial Election

The Algoma District School Board and the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board advise parents that they are adjusting their PD Day schedule, such that Thursday, February 27, 2025 will be a Professional Development Day and therefore students will not attend school on that day.

As a result, the Professional Development Day scheduled for March 28th, 2025, is cancelled, and students will attend school on that day.

The decision to make the switch was based on feedback from staff, school administrators, parents and citizens, as well as past experiences. During election day, school doors remain open, such that the school premises are accessible to the public — a practice that many have indicated jeopardizes student safety. Additionally, given that the election is occurring during the winter months, there is additional concern about available parking at school sites, given the volume of snow this winter, which could mean voters would be required to park a good distance from the school and would need to walk a fair distance to enter the school buildings.

Therefore, parents are asked to note:

Thursday, February 27th, 2025 will be a Professional Development Day and students will not attend school that day. Classes will be held as scheduled on Friday, February 28th, 2025.

March 28th, 2025 will be a regular school day for students.