David Timeriski wins Algoma – Manitoulin nomination

A whole Northern team is being assembled, but we (Algoma-Manitoulin ONDP Riding Association) couldn’t wait any longer to introduce you all to David Timeriski, our Algoma-Manitoulin Ontario NDP candidate as of January 30, 2025.
We had a contested nomination meeting as you know. Laura Owl and David Timeriski gave our voters choice – a difficult one!
In a contested race for the nomination, New Democrats in Algoma – Manitoulin have nominated David Timeriski to be their candidate for the provincial election. David Timeriski is a long time Algoma – Manitoulin resident who has served his community as a Volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic and has dedicated his life to helping others.
“I am honoured to be the Algoma – Manitoulin Ontario NDP candidate,” said David. “I am ready to stand with Marit to form a strong and caring government that will put Ontarians first. I believe that Algoma – Manitoulin deserves a stronger voice that will truly represent its constituents, and I am ready to make my communtiy my number one priority at Queen’s Park.”
“David Timeriski is the ideal Ontario NDP candidate for Algoma – Manitoulin” said Marit Stiles. “I believe that he represents the best of his riding and is focused on representing Algoma-Manitoulin with integrity, compassion, and a strong sense of duty which is exactly the type of leadership that we need at Queen’s Park to form a strong Ontario NDP government.”
QUICK FACTS:
- David has lead initiatives like the Fire Services Food Drive and earning recognition from Federal, Provincial, and City levels for his professional and volunteer efforts
- David Timeriski and his wife Natalie call Elliot Lake home.
- David has worked in Emergency Services across the riding including Manitouwadge, Blind River, Espanola, Elliot Lake,
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Stockton, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)