David Timeriski wins Algoma – Manitoulin nomination

In a contested race for the nomination, New Democrats in Algoma – Manitoulin have nominated David Timeriski to be their candidate for the provincial election. David Timeriski is a long time Algoma – Manitoulin resident who has served his community as a Volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic and has dedicated his life to helping others.

“I am honoured to be the Algoma – Manitoulin Ontario NDP candidate,” said David. “I am ready to stand with Marit to form a strong and caring government that will put Ontarians first. I believe that Algoma – Manitoulin deserves a stronger voice that will truly represent its constituents, and I am ready to make my communtiy my number one priority at Queen’s Park.”

“David Timeriski is the ideal Ontario NDP candidate for Algoma – Manitoulin” said Marit Stiles. “I believe that he represents the best of his riding and is focused on representing Algoma-Manitoulin with integrity, compassion, and a strong sense of duty which is exactly the type of leadership that we need at Queen’s Park to form a strong Ontario NDP government.”

QUICK FACTS:

David has lead initiatives like the Fire Services Food Drive and earning recognition from Federal, Provincial, and City levels for his professional and volunteer efforts

David Timeriski and his wife Natalie call Elliot Lake home.