Ladies Curling Standings – January 30

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|9
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|9
|11
|SWITZER, Anya
|3
|8
|10
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|3
|8
|10
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|7
|11
|AMOS, Tracy
|6
|6
|11
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|7
|5
|9
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|5
|10
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|9
|4
|10
|SPENCER, Diane
|9
|4
|10
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|9
|4
|11
|SZEKELY, Annik
|12
|2
|10
|WATSON, Heather
|13
|1
|9
|KRELL, Michelle
|14
|0
|11
Game Schedule for February 4, 2025:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|SPENCER
|CHIUPKA
|TREMBLAY
|BONITZKE
|SZEKELY
|SWITZER
|MATHIAS
|KRELL
|8:00 pm
|BUSSINEAU
|AMOS
|LESCHISHIN
|TAVELLA
|WATSON
|PARSONS
