Ladies Curling Standings – January 30

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 9 11
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 9 11
SWITZER, Anya 3 8 10
TAVELLA, Debbie 3 8 10
MATHIAS, Danette 5 7 11
AMOS, Tracy 6 6 11
CHIUPKA, Lorna 7 5 9
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 5 10
BONITZKE, Wendy 9 4 10
SPENCER, Diane 9 4 10
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 9 4 11
SZEKELY, Annik 12 2 10
WATSON, Heather 13 1 9
KRELL, Michelle 14 0 11

Game Schedule for February 4, 2025:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm SPENCER CHIUPKA TREMBLAY BONITZKE
SZEKELY SWITZER MATHIAS KRELL
8:00 pm BUSSINEAU AMOS LESCHISHIN
TAVELLA WATSON PARSONS

 

