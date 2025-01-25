Foundation News and Updates

Happy New Year one and all! The Foundation is looking forward to another successful year raising money for the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Our communities’ generosity continues to humble us. We have been overwhelmed by your response. The Nine & Dine Golf Tournament, Glam for Good, Giving Tuesday and Wish Campaign have enabled us to purchase many pieces of necessary equipment. Stay tuned for announcements and pictures coming in the near future.

Our dedicated volunteers and student interns continue to work diligently to keep the office open and planning/running fundraising events. We are asking you to please be understanding and patient, as we try to get things done as quickly as possible.

Updating the donor boards is one of our priorities this year. It is a costly and very time-consuming endeavour. We hope to have this done by the summer.

We are still selling tickets for the Wheels and Waves draw to be held on May 1st for 2 prizes, a side-by-side ATV and a boat, trailer and motor. Just in time for fishing season. This draw is proudly supported by North Country Sports and Marine and Buck’s Marina who also have tickets available. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at North Superior Outfitters, Bob’s Garage, as well as the Foundation office. Look for our pop-ups at John’s YIG and community events.

All proceeds go to our local hospital. Call 705-856-2335, ext. 3147 or email [email protected] for tickets or more information.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Foundation, do not hesitate to call or email. Someone will be happy to respond.

Remember always…

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future.