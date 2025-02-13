Wawa Trappers Council Donates to LDHC Foundation

Members of the Wawa Trappers Council gathered in the lobby of the Lady Dunn Health Centre to present a cheque for $2000 to the LDHC Foundation.

Chair, Susan Switzer and Treasurer, Holly Kettles, were very pleased to accept this first-time donation from the Council.

Scott Robinson, a Wawa Trappers Council member, explained that local members and their families have used the healthcare services of the LDHC for many years and want to ensure that these services and up-to-date medical equipment will be available for future generations.

The need for upgrading, maintaining, and purchasing medical equipment never stops. With the Ontario government only covering around 85% of capital expenses, communities, and foundations are expected to fundraise the other 15%. The Foundation works diligently to ensure that the hospital’s needs will be met through donations and fundraising events.

Donations can be made in person at the Foundation office (hospital, lower floor), by mail, online, or by e-transfer.

We thank you all for your unwavering support of our efforts.

If you have any questions, please contact Marin Poldma-Rask, Intern at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or [email protected].

