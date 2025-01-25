First United Church News – January 25

Based on 1 Corinthians 12: 1-11

God gifts all of us with special talents and strengths – each and every one of us. Sometimes, though, it can be hard for us to notice our own gifts. What makes you special?

We all need a sense of belonging. We see great talents in others, sharing, giving, ability to make others smile, boosting a persons self esteem, the gift of a healer, the gift a mechanic, the gift of teaching, the gift of being a good homemaker, the gift of motherhood and fatherhood etc.

We all need each other to share our gifts to make a whole community. We need to belong and feel needed. We need to consider including people with significant cognitive disabilities in faith communities; everyone needs to be able to contribute to the life a church. We have been uniquely gifted by God and by being given space to exercise those gifts, we find belonging among God’s people.

Let us take time to name and thank people for the gifts they offer.

Scriptures for Jan. 26

Nehemiah 8:1-2,5-6,8-10 Ezra reads the Torah at the Water Gate

1 Corinthians 12:12-31a Now you are the body of Christ and each on a part of it

Luke 4:14-21 Jesus reads from Isaiah, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me.”

Creation Connection: When we use our bodies in ways that are good or just or right or beautiful, we are declaring the glory of God, just as the plants and animals do by being what they were created to be.

Sunday, January 26 we will be sharing our service with St. John’s UC in Marathon. You are welcome to join us for this service

Announcements:

Anyone with a report for the Church’s Annual Meeting is encouraged to turn it in to Jennifer as soon as possible.

Prayer Shawl group will meet Feb 1st, at 3 to 4:30 pm. Anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting is most welcome to join, we have supplies if needed.

Our next Thrift Shop is set to begin on Thursday Feb.13th/25. Donations are being accepted.

January 27 – International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 29 – National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia

January 29 – Lunar New Year (Year of the Snake)

February is Black History Month