SMITH, David

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at the age of 69 years.

Beloved husband of Wendy Smith. Loving father of Andrew Smith (Meghan) and Christine (Jeff). Loving grandfather of Bryson, Rowan, Avery, Trinity, Sierrah, Jackson, Arya, and Christian. Son of the late Stuart and Gladys Smith. Brother of the late Marg, Susan, Frank, and Walter (Jim). Dave will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and many many friends.

A Celebration of his life will be held at Calvary Pentecostal Church on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Kimball officiating.

Memorial donations made to Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.