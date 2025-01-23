Hilton Beach Resident Wins Top Prize With Instant Cashingo

Juliana Adam of Hilton Beach is $250,000 richer after winning a top prize with INSTANT CASHINGO (Game #2438).

INSTANT CASHINGO is available for $20 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.56. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Main Street East in Shelburne.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.