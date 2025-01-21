AHSTS Bus Cancellations – Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, Chapleau, Hornepayne & area

Due to the extreme cold temperatures in Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville, Chapleau, & Hornepayne. All school related transportation is cancelled today for all Boards.
Schools will remain open.
