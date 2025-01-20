Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – January 17

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 8 8
McCoy, Joe 2 6 7
BUCKELL, Chris 3 5 7
FAHRER, Tom 4 4 7
DUGGAN, Sarah 5 3 8
GLOVER, Justine 5 3 8
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 3 7
STOYCHOFF, Peter 5 3 6
SWITZER, Terry 5 3 7
HALL, Dave 10 2 7
HALL, Spencer 10 2 7
RAINVILLE, Heather 10 2 7
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 10 2 6

Game Schedule for January 23, 2025, Draw #1 at 6:30 pm and Draw #2 at 8:00 pm:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
McCOY TREMBLAY STOYCHEFF D. HALL
SWITZER RAINVILLE S. HALL
BUCKELL TERRIS GLOVER
DUGGAN LESCHISHIN FAHRER

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*