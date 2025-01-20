|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|8
|8
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|6
|7
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|5
|7
|FAHRER, Tom
|4
|4
|7
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|5
|3
|8
|GLOVER, Justine
|5
|3
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|3
|7
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|5
|3
|6
|SWITZER, Terry
|5
|3
|7
|HALL, Dave
|10
|2
|7
|HALL, Spencer
|10
|2
|7
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|10
|2
|7
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|10
|2
|6
Game Schedule for January 23, 2025, Draw #1 at 6:30 pm and Draw #2 at 8:00 pm:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|McCOY
|TREMBLAY
|STOYCHEFF
|D. HALL
|SWITZER
|RAINVILLE
|S. HALL
|BUCKELL
|TERRIS
|GLOVER
|DUGGAN
|LESCHISHIN
|FAHRER
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Certain brands of shell eggs recalled due to Salmonella - January 20, 2025
- Mixed Curling Standings – January 17 - January 20, 2025
- Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Launches “Weilers LLP Under 35 Access Pass” - January 20, 2025