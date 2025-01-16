Thursday Morning News – Jan 16

Weather
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Flurries ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High -4. Wind chill -6 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming south 20 near midnight. Low -16. Wind chill -13 this evening and -22 overnight.
- Friday – Snow at times heavy. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High zero. Wind chill -17 in the morning.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Flurries ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -6. Wind chill -11 this morning and -17 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -14. Wind chill -15 this evening and -20 overnight.
- Friday – Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60. High -1. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
