Angus Gold Commences 2025 Drilling Program

Angus Gold Inc. is pleased to announce it has commenced its 2025 drilling program on its 100%-owned Golden Sky Project located in Wawa, Ontario. The 2025 drill program will continue to expand and delineate gold mineralization at the Company’s Dorset and BIF Zones. The majority of the winter drilling will be focused on the Dorset Gold Zone with infill drilling planned along the historical resource area in addition to step-out drilling planned on the eastern extension and the western extension, where Angus has successfully intersected a new zone of high-grade gold, including 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres in Hole GS-24-136 (see News Release of May 7, 2024).

Highlights:

15,000 metres of drilling planned for the Golden Sky Project in 2025.

Drill results from the Dorset fall program, focused on the Dorset High-Grade Gold Zone, will be released in the coming weeks.

Fully funded 2025 exploration budget with over C$6.5 million in treasury.

Breanne Beh, Chief Executive Officer of Angus, states: “Thanks to the positive results that have come back from our 2024 exploration programs, we are excited to start our 2025 drill program with two rigs turning on the Dorset Gold Zone, an area that has quickly become a high priority exploration area for the company. In addition to Dorset, our 2025 drilling efforts will also focus on advancing our BIF and Eagle River Splay gold discoveries. Angus is well positioned, starting the year with a strong treasury that will allow us to continue to accelerate our programs and continue to assess the exploration potential of the entirety of the Golden Sky land package.”

The Golden Sky Project

The 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is located within the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, which is host to Wesdome’s high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines. The Company’s 290-square-kilometres land package is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the two Wesdome mines.

The ongoing drill program on the Golden Sky Project is focused on the Dorset Gold Zone, which hosts a historic gold resource; the BIF Zone, a new gold zone discovery in a large banded iron formation; as well as the Eagle River Splay deformation zone, which shows potential for another extensive gold system. Angus’ drill programs on the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone have been successful at extending the strike length of the previously modelled zone from 750 metres to 1.7 kilometres. The Dorset Gold Zone historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) consists of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au). For greater details on the Golden Sky Project, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Sky Project entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report Wawa Property Ontario, Canada” dated February 18, 2020, and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile.