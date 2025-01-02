Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 20km/h becoming light this morning. High -7. Wind chill -18 this morning and -12 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries before morning. Wind becoming north 20km/h after midnight. Low -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -26 overnight.
- Friday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. High -7. Wind chill -19 this morning and -14 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -26 overnight.
- Friday – Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -13. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that the Big Bear Restaurant in Hawk has closed its doors. The photos of their food would make anyone hungry – hopefully they will be able to reopen in the spring.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – January 2 - January 2, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – January 1 - January 1, 2025
- Snow Squall Warning (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont) - January 1, 2025