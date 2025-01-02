Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – January 2

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 20km/h becoming light this morning. High -7. Wind chill -18 this morning and -12 this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries before morning. Wind becoming north 20km/h after midnight. Low -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -26 overnight.
    • Friday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. High -7. Wind chill -19 this morning and -14 this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -26 overnight.
    • Friday – Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -13. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that the Big Bear Restaurant in Hawk has closed its doors. The photos of their food would make anyone hungry – hopefully they will be able to reopen in the spring.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*