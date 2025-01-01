Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

8:06 PM EST Wednesday 1 January 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Hazards: Snowfall accumulation of 5 to 10 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: This evening and overnight. Discussion: Lake effect snow from Lake Superior will continue to affect the area tonight before moving south of Lake Superior Provincial Park before morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.