Snow Squall Warning (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

6:56 AM EST Wednesday 1 January 2025

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Lake effect snow squalls today through Thursday.

Hazards: Locally heavy snowfall with accumulations of up to 40 cm by Thursday night. Poor visibility at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

TIming: Beginning this afternoon and continuing into Thursday night.

Discussion: Flurries have begun off of Lake Superior. Heavier lake effect snow squalls will develop this afternoon. These snow squall bands are likely to be transitory, however if they become stationary at times, local snowfall amounts near or possibly exceeding 40 cm are possible. Northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/h will result in local blowing snow and reduced visibility at times.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.