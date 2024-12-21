Northern Credit Union Donates to Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation in Gratitude for Exceptional Care

“One week ago, Northern Credit Union was rocked by an incident, leaving one employee in serious condition and others deeply shaken,” said Northern Credit Union President and CEO Richard Adams. “The impact of this senseless act is being felt in Wawa along with Northern Credit Union communities across our network.”

First responders acted quickly and compassionately and provided exceptional care to those in need. Their unwavering dedication exemplifies the strength and resilience of our Northern communities. “Northern Credit Union remains committed to supporting its members, employees, and communities during challenging times,” said Adam. “We stand with Wawa and its residents. Together, we will heal and move forward.”

Northern’s commitment to healing has started with being present for Wawa colleagues, their families, and the local community during this difficult time. This has included meeting regularly with Wawa employees and their families to provide direct support and essential resources, small holiday gifts to remind them they are in our thoughts, and meals for first responders. Northern employees in its other branches have also rallied together, offering words of encouragement and financial contributions.

“No one at Northern should feel alone in their time of need, and our response also includes the needs of employees beyond Wawa,” said Adam. “Making a Difference in People’s Lives starts with our employees and extends outward. We have the tools in place to support employees and we encourage people to use them, along with healthy self – care habits, and compassion for one another.”

Work is underway to restore the Wawa Northern Credit Union branch so services can resume as quickly as possible. In person branch services are expected to resume the week of January 6, 2024.