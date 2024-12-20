Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – December 20

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 7 7
MATHIAS, Danette 2 7 7
BUSSINEAU, Denise 3 6 7
SWITZER, Anya 1 5 6
CHIUPKA, Lorna 5 4 7
TAVELLA, Debbie 5 4 6
AMOS, Tracy 7 3 7
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 3 6
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 3 7
SPENCER, Diane 10 2 7
BONITZKE, Wendy 11 1 7
SZEKELY, Annik 11 1 6
WATSON, Heather 14 0 7
KRELL, Michelle 14 0 7

Game schedule for January 7, 2025

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm PARSON CHIUPKA BUSSINEAU LESSCHISHIN
TAVELLA SPENCER AMOS SWITZER
8:00 pm WATSON BONITKE TREMBLAY
SZEKELY MATHIAS KRELL

 

 

