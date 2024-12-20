Ladies Curling Standings – December 20

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|7
|7
|MATHIAS, Danette
|2
|7
|7
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|3
|6
|7
|SWITZER, Anya
|1
|5
|6
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|5
|4
|7
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|5
|4
|6
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|3
|7
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|3
|6
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|3
|7
|SPENCER, Diane
|10
|2
|7
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|11
|1
|7
|SZEKELY, Annik
|11
|1
|6
|WATSON, Heather
|14
|0
|7
|KRELL, Michelle
|14
|0
|7
Game schedule for January 7, 2025
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|PARSON
|CHIUPKA
|BUSSINEAU
|LESSCHISHIN
|TAVELLA
|SPENCER
|AMOS
|SWITZER
|8:00 pm
|WATSON
|BONITKE
|TREMBLAY
|SZEKELY
|MATHIAS
|KRELL
