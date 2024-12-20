DESMOULIN, Eric

Passed away at the Wilson Memorial Hospital, Marathon on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the age of 64 years.

Beloved husband of the late Cora-Lee Desmoulin. Loving father of Judie Desmoulin. Adored grandfather of Summer, Secret, Patience, Storm, and Shawn. Proud great-grandfather of Kendrick and Blake. Dear brother of; Godfrey, Randall (Vicki), late Allan (late Linda), late Collins (late Audrey), late Sanford, late Laura-Lee (Walter). Eric will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at St. Francis Regis Church on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Traditional Funeral Service on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.