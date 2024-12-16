Statement on the 9th Anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Final Report

Content warning: This statement contains information regarding Indian Residential Schools.

A National Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for former Residential School students. Emotional and crisis referral services are available by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

The Hope for Wellness Line is available to all Indigenous Peoples and provides immediate, toll-free telephone and online support, and crisis intervention 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available in English, French and, upon request, Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Trained counsellors are ready to assist you by phone at 1-855-242-3310 or through online chat on their website.

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, Dec. 15, 2024 /CNW/ – Ministers Anandasangaree, Vandal, Hajdu, and Virani issued the following statement:

“This year, as we mark the ninth anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s (TRC) Final Report, we remember and honour the legacy of the Honourable Murray Sinclair — the esteemed Chief Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, who passed away in November. A trailblazer and tireless advocate for Indigenous rights, Mr. Sinclair shaped Canada’s reconciliation journey. We will forever be grateful for his leadership, unwavering commitment to truth and justice, and invaluable contributions towards a safer, fairer, and more equitable country.

Implementing the 94 Calls to Action from the 2015 TRC report remains central to the Government of Canada’s work to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. To date, over 85% of the Calls to Action under sole or shared federal responsibility are now completed or well underway. Some recent highlights include:

In response to Call to Action #53 and laying the foundation to address Calls to Action #54-56, on July 2, 2024 , the National Council for Reconciliation Act came into force, to provide for the establishment of a National Council for Reconciliation — an independent, Indigenous-led body that will advance reconciliation by monitoring, evaluating, and reporting on progress made towards reconciliation by all levels of government and sectors of Canadian society.

, the came into force, to provide for the establishment of a National Council for Reconciliation — an independent, Indigenous-led body that will advance reconciliation by monitoring, evaluating, and reporting on progress made towards reconciliation by all levels of government and sectors of Canadian society. This October, the Independent Special Interlocutor, whose mandate supports the advancement of Calls to Action 71 to 76, issued her Final Report on the Missing and Disappeared Indigenous Children and Unmarked Burials in Canada , which will serve as a lasting record of documented truths about residential schools and related institutions. It also provides guidance to ensure that all missing and disappeared children, including those buried in unmarked or mass graves, are honoured, respected and treated with the dignity they deserve.

, which will serve as a lasting record of documented truths about residential schools and related institutions. It also provides guidance to ensure that all missing and disappeared children, including those buried in unmarked or mass graves, are honoured, respected and treated with the dignity they deserve. In alignment with Calls to Action 30 to 32; 35 to 38; 40, 42 and 50 and in consultation and cooperation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis, and in collaboration with provinces and territories, Canada remains committed to developing an Indigenous Justice Strategy that will address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples in the criminal justice system. This strategy is intended to support the revitalization of Indigenous laws, legal traditions, and justice systems, while also facilitating transformative changes to the mainstream Canadian justice system.

remains committed to developing an Indigenous Justice Strategy that will address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples in the criminal justice system. This strategy is intended to support the revitalization of Indigenous laws, legal traditions, and justice systems, while also facilitating transformative changes to the mainstream Canadian justice system. Since 2021, with respect to Calls to Action 74 to 76, the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund has supported Indigenous communities and Survivors in designing and implementing community-led and Survivor-centric initiatives seeking to locate and document burial sites and graves associated with former residential schools.

As we reflect on the progress made this year, we acknowledge the strength and resilience of Indigenous Survivors, families, and communities. We also invite all those living in Canada to take action. Reconciliation depends on the choices we make, every day. Every small shift in how we listen to Indigenous Peoples, learn from Indigenous wisdom, and act toward Indigenous peers, communities, and businesses contributes to fundamental changes that will make Canada a better place for Indigenous Peoples and for everyone. It’s the right thing to do.”