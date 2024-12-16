ALL ARE WELCOME!
For further information contact Beverly Boyd at (705) 852-1221
Sunday, December 8 2nd Sunday of Advent
Service of Morning Prayer 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, December 10
Service of Quiet and Comfort 7:00 p.m.
For many of us the joy of Christmas has been replaced with a sense of loss, of sorrow, or confusion. The Service of Quiet and Comfort brings us to a place where we can remember the promise of Christmas, without all the merriments. Refreshments to follow.
Sunday, December 15 3rd Sunday of Advent
Service of Morning Prayer 10:30 a.m
Sunday, December 22 4th Sunday of Advent
Service of Lessons and Carols 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Holly Klemmensen officiating
Wednesday, December 24 Christmas Eve
Holy Eucharist (Reserve Sacrament) 2:00 p.m.
- St. Paul’s Anglican Church – Advent & Christmas 2024 Services - December 16, 2024
- Vigil for Bridgette - December 16, 2024
- Statement on the 9th Anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Final Report - December 16, 2024