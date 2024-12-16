Breaking News

St. Paul’s Anglican Church – Advent & Christmas 2024 Services

ALL ARE WELCOME!

For further information contact Beverly Boyd at (705) 852-1221

 

Sunday, December 8           2nd Sunday of Advent

Service of Morning Prayer                                   10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, December 10

Service of Quiet and Comfort                       7:00 p.m.

For many of us the joy of Christmas has been replaced with a sense of loss, of sorrow, or confusion.  The Service of Quiet and Comfort brings us to a place where we can remember the promise of Christmas, without all the merriments.  Refreshments to follow.

Sunday, December 15             3rd Sunday of Advent

Service of Morning Prayer                                       10:30 a.m

Sunday, December 22            4th Sunday of Advent

Service of Lessons and Carols                         10:30 a.m.

Pastor Holly Klemmensen officiating

Wednesday, December 24 Christmas Eve

Holy Eucharist (Reserve Sacrament)             2:00 p.m.           

 

