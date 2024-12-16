St. Paul’s Anglican Church – Advent & Christmas 2024 Services

ALL ARE WELCOME!

For further information contact Beverly Boyd at (705) 852-1221

Sunday, December 8 2nd Sunday of Advent

Service of Morning Prayer 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, December 10

Service of Quiet and Comfort 7:00 p.m.

For many of us the joy of Christmas has been replaced with a sense of loss, of sorrow, or confusion. The Service of Quiet and Comfort brings us to a place where we can remember the promise of Christmas, without all the merriments. Refreshments to follow.

Sunday, December 15 3rd Sunday of Advent

Service of Morning Prayer 10:30 a.m

Sunday, December 22 4th Sunday of Advent

Service of Lessons and Carols 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Holly Klemmensen officiating

Wednesday, December 24 Christmas Eve

Holy Eucharist (Reserve Sacrament) 2:00 p.m.