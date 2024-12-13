Friday Morning News – December 13

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Becoming sunny this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -19 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill near -22.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -14. Wind chill -22 this morning and -17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill near -28. Risk of frostbite.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High -4. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- A Medical Recruitment Expo at the MMCC was led by the North Algoma Medical Recruitment and Retention Coordinator – Ann Fenlon in partnership with the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Mike Cotterill, MD, RN Emily Boudreau, and Justine Glover, RD from the Wawa Family Health Team spoke to students about all the different career possiblities at the WFHT: Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Social Worker, Dietitian, Administrative Staff, Executive Director. (please note this was corrected, earlier it credited the Expo to the Wawa Family Health Team)
- Don’t Forge the Christmas Parade Tonight!
