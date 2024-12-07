Saturday Morning News – December 7th

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today..Cloudy. Snow beginning early this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.
- Tonight..Light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 15 overnight.
- Sunday..Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today..Cloudy. Snow beginning early this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.
- Tonight..Light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 16 overnight.
- Sunday..Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 15.
