The Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie wish to announce that Sister Dolores Turgeon transitioned peacefully into the heart of God on December 2, 2024. Sister Dolores was born in Fort Frances, Ontario to Alexandria (Ducharme) and Gilbert Turgeon (both predeceased), their second child and only daughter. She is survived by her brothers Gilbert, Denis (Barbara), and Peter (Carol) and their families. Dolores was predeceased by her brother Jerome and sisters-in-law Roseanna, Janice, and Kathryn. Cherished friend of Sister Cecily Hewitt and Kevin Herman.

Dolores entered the Congregation of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie on September 2, 1956 from St. Elizabeth Church, Fort William having completed Grade 11 at St. Patrick’s High School. In North Bay, she completed Grade 12 and 13 at St. Joseph’s College and received her Teacher’s Certification from North Bay Teachers College in 1962.

Sister Dolores served as teacher and principal throughout Northern Ontario beginning in 1958 until her retirement in June 1995. Her duties took her to Sault Ste. Marie, Wikwemikong, Port Arthur, Elliot Lake, North Bay, Killarney, Thunder Bay and Wawa. In addition, to her school duties she served in parish ministry as sacristan and choir member in many of these communities. Upon retirement, Dolores enjoyed a much deserved four month Sabbath time.

In October 1995, Sister Dolores moved to Emo, On to full-time parish ministry serving parishes along Highway 11 (McDiarmid, Manitou Rapids, Barwick, Stratton, Pine Wood, Morson and Rainy River) for two years followed by a move to Thunder Bay. She continued in parish ministry as well as a volunteer at St. Joseph’s Care Group facilities. From 2003 to 2015 she served as the Bishop’s Designate for Eucharistic Ministry in 9 long-term care facilities and 3 hospitals throughout the city. In 2019, the Sister Dolores Turgeon Volunteer Mission Award was created by St. Joseph’s Care Group to be awarded annually to the volunteer who makes outstanding contributions, exceeds expectations and consistently demonstrates the values of Care, Compassion and Commitment in recognizing Dolores’ dedicated commitment over the past 20 years.

Sister Dolores shared that the Vatican II renewal impacted her spiritual growth “inviting and preparing her to serve and meet the social needs of people of all ages; in schools, homes, hospitals and a variety of home care facilities. In essence, it stretched me in all areas of my life.”

Sister Dolores embraced simplicity and will be remembered for her humility and abundant generosity to serve the ‘dear neighbour’ according to their needs.

Sister Dolores will be received at St. Joseph’s Motherhouse at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 with a Prayer Vigil at 4:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Motherhouse, Holy Family Chapel on Wednesday, December 11 beginning with closing prayers at 10:50 a.m. following by Liturgy at 11:00 a.m.

Sister Dolores rest in peace.