ROBERTSON, Gerald “Happy”

April 17, 1932 – November 30, 2024

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Gerald “Happy” Robertson at the age of 92 with family by his side at Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew. Son of the late George Robertson and Dorothy Kunkel. Husband and best friend of Betty (Trudel) for 71 years. Father of Norma Robertson and Laurie Ouellet (Joe). He will sadly be missed by his grandchildren, Kevin Ouellet, Kelsey De Angelis (Gino) and Sydney Lefebvre (Will). Great grampa to Marco De Angelis, Camila DeAngelis, Emma Lefebvre and Logan Lefebvre. Happy was survived by his brother Terry (Pete) Robertson (Ada) as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Clarence (Ellen), Grant (Terry) and Larry (Carol).

Happy retired from Algoma Ore Division, Wawa at 55 years old, and then worked one year at Citadel. Happy and Betty retired to Bruce Mines for the winters and the summers at their cottage on Whitefish Lake. When Happy’s health started to fail in 2020 they moved to Renfrew, Ontario. To be closer to Laurie and family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bonnechere Manor for their wonderful compassion at this difficult time.

Happy’s final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew where cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Wawa, Ontario.

In memory of Happy, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Tributes, condolences and donations may be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com