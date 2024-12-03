Men’s Curling Standings – December 3rd

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|4
|5
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|4
|5
|HALE, Ron
|3
|3
|5
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|3
|5
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|5
|2
|5
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|5
|2
|5
|TERRIS, Spencer
|5
|2
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|8
|0
|5
Game Schedule for Monday, December 9th
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|S.TERRIS
|MITRIKAS
|McCOY
|T. TERRIS
|HALE
|LESCHISHIN
|FAHRER
|BUMSTEAD
