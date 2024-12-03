Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – December 3rd

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 4 5
TERRIS, Tom 1 4 5
HALE, Ron 3 3 5
McCOY, Joe 5 3 5
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 5 2 5
MITRIKAS, Eric 5 2 5
TERRIS, Spencer 5 2 5
LESCHISHIN, Mark 8 0 5

Game Schedule for Monday, December 9th

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
S.TERRIS MITRIKAS McCOY T. TERRIS
HALE LESCHISHIN FAHRER BUMSTEAD

 

 

 

